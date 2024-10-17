Boye Mafe News: Overcomes knee injury

Mafe (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mafe has been battling through a knee issue the past couple of weeks. He opened the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he was able to practice without restrictions Thursday and he should be good to go for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Mafe has accumulated 17 tackles (12 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across four regular-season games.