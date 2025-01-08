Boye Mafe News: Productive campaign in 2024

Mafe finished the 2024 season with 40 total tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while adding three passes defensed and a fumble recovery across 15 games.

Mafe rebounded well after a knee injury early in the season, securing at least 6.0 sacks for the second straight year. The linebacker has become a consistent force on Seattle's defense over his three-year NFL career and he'll be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.