Boye Mafe News: Productive campaign in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Mafe finished the 2024 season with 40 total tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while adding three passes defensed and a fumble recovery across 15 games.

Mafe rebounded well after a knee injury early in the season, securing at least 6.0 sacks for the second straight year. The linebacker has become a consistent force on Seattle's defense over his three-year NFL career and he'll be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

