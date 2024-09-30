Fantasy Football
Brad Robbins headshot

Brad Robbins Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 8:46am

Robbins (upper leg) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Robbins has missed the mandatory four games since being placed on IR before the start of the season. The second-year pro suffered the injury during practice back on Aug. 13, and his designation to return will allow him to practice with the team again. Once fully cleared, he should take back over his customary punting duties. However, it's worth noting that Ryan Rehkow, who's been filling in for Robbins, leads the NFL in yards per punting average, which could lead to a difficult decision for Cincinnati.

