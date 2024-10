Robbins was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Robbins suffered an upper leg injury during training camp, but he was designated to return from IR on Monday. In his absence, Cincinnati turned to Ryan Rehkow to take over punting duties, who has made the most of the opportunity and is leading the NFL in yards per punt. Unfortunately for Robbins, this has led the team to stick with Rehkow, leaving the Michigan product on the waiver wire.