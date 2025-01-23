Braden Fiske Injury: Needs minor procedure on knee

Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Fiske will need a "minor procedure" on the knee that he injured during the Rams' NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles this past Sunday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay added that the surgery won't affect Fiske's availability for the beginning of the 2025 season. Fiske injured his knee while sacking Jalen Hurts in the first half of this past Sunday's game, and it was serious enough for him not to return. The 2024 second-round pick led all rookies during the regular season with 8.5 sacks and finished with 44 tackles (20 solo), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 games. Fiske was also named as one of the five finalists for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.