Braden Fiske headshot

Braden Fiske Injury: Suffers injury verus Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 1:23pm

Fiske is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round game against Philadelphia with a knee injury.

Fiske sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but he came off the field hobbling. The 2024 second-round pick has been an immediate impact player for the Rams, tallying 44 tackles with 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games. With Fiske sidelined, expect Tyler Davis and/or Desjuan Johnson to step up on the Rams' defensive line.

Braden Fiske
Los Angeles Rams
