Braden Fiske News: Benefits from Week 6 bye

Fiske (shoulder) was not listed on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fiske injured his shoulder in Week 5 against the Packers, but the bye week gave the rookie second-round pick extra time to heal up. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Fiske has registered 18 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through five regular-season games.