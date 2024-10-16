Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Braden Fiske headshot

Braden Fiske News: Benefits from Week 6 bye

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Fiske (shoulder) was not listed on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fiske injured his shoulder in Week 5 against the Packers, but the bye week gave the rookie second-round pick extra time to heal up. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Fiske has registered 18 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through five regular-season games.

Braden Fiske
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News