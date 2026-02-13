Braden Fiske News: Quieter sophmore season
Fiske had 30 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, as well as one pass defensed over 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2025.
Fiske had an exceptional rookie year, logging 8.5 sacks as he took the league by storm alongside fellow rookie Jared Verse. Compared to his rookie debut, the 2025 numbers may look meager, but Fiske is still a powerhouse defensive end who is consistently contributing to the Rams' defensive success. The 26-year-old has yet to miss a game through two seasons and is all set to continue wreaking havoc in 2026 alongside Jared Verse, Byron Young, Poona Ford and Kobie Turner (hamstring).
