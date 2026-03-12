Braden Mann News: Staying in Philly
Mann and the Eagles agreed to terms on a four-year, $14 million extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mann, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M, is now set to remain in Philadelphia after spending his last three seasons with the team. The 28-year-old has appeared in all 17 of the Eagles' regular-season games in consecutive seasons, placing 40 punts inside of the opponents' 20-yard line. Following Mann's extension, he's expected to remain Philadelphia's top punter and holder for the foreseeable future.
