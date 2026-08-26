Braden Smith Injury: Carted off field
Smith (foot) was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Practice had to stop when the offensive tackle was carted off. Smith was set to be the starting right tackle for the Texans, meaning if the foot issue is severe, the offensive line will take a huge blow headed into the opening-day contest with the Bills. If Smith must miss time, Trent Brown or Blake Fisher will likely start the season at tackle or guard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Smith See More
-
Offensive Line Overview
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More15 days ago
-
Team Previews
AFC South Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes29 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Vegas Implied Totals vs Fantasy ADP63 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value149 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Smith See More