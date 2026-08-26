Braden Smith headshot

Braden Smith Injury: Carted off field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Smith (foot) was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Practice had to stop when the offensive tackle was carted off. Smith was set to be the starting right tackle for the Texans, meaning if the foot issue is severe, the offensive line will take a huge blow headed into the opening-day contest with the Bills. If Smith must miss time, Trent Brown or Blake Fisher will likely start the season at tackle or guard.

Braden Smith
Houston Texans
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