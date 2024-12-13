Fantasy Football
Braden Smith

Braden Smith News: Officially ruled out for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Smith (personal) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Smith will miss a second consecutive contest due to a personal matter. In his stead, Matt Goncalves looks set to start at right tackle once again. That could impede Indianapolis' ability to keep Anthony Richardson upright versus an imposing Broncos defensive front.

Braden Smith
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
