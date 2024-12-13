Braden Smith News: Officially ruled out for Week 15
Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Smith (personal) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Smith will miss a second consecutive contest due to a personal matter. In his stead, Matt Goncalves looks set to start at right tackle once again. That could impede Indianapolis' ability to keep Anthony Richardson upright versus an imposing Broncos defensive front.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now