Braden Smith News: Signing with Houston
Smith has agreed to terms on a contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith is set to sign a two-year, $25 million deal, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed. The Texans will be acquiring one of the top tackles on the market to help protect C.J. Stroud as the team attempts to take the AFC South back from the Jaguars.
