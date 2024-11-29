Fantasy Football
Braden Smith

Braden Smith News: Won't play Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 29, 2024

Smith (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Smith will miss his first game of the regular season due to a personal matter, and his next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 15. Matt Goncalves is the top candidate to start at right tackle Sunday due to Smith's absence.

Braden Smith
Indianapolis Colts

