Bradley Chubb Injury: Could return Week 15

Chubb (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against Houston.

Chubb hasn't yet suited up this season and remains on the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list. The veteran pass rusher was designated to return Dec. 2, but he didn't end up playing this past Sunday against the Jets. It appears Chubb is inching closer to a return, though, after logging a trio of limited practices this week, and he has a chance of taking the field for the first time on the campaign Sunday.