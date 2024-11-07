Fantasy Football
Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb Injury: Not returning this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 12:42pm

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Chubb (knee) won't be activated from the PUP list ahead of Monday's game against the Rams, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

McDaniel expressed optimism earlier in the week that Chubb might be able to get back onto the practice field this week, but the edge rusher will apparently require more rehab time. Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson and Tyus Bowser will continue to serve as Miami's primary edge rushers in Week 10.

Bradley Chubb
Miami Dolphins
