Bradley Chubb Injury: Not set to return Week 15

Chubb (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup versus Houston, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Chubb was deemed questionable to play on Miami's injury report Friday, but the veteran pass rusher has since been ruled out. Nonetheless, he appears to be making progress toward a return after having missed the entire season up to this point while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL. Chubb remains on Miami's PUP list, and his next chance to be activated and suit up will come Week 16 against San Francisco.