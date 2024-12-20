Bradley Chubb Injury: Questionable for Week 16
Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Chubb was a limited participant in practice all week as he continues to progress in his recovery from surgery for a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2023. If he's not activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's game, his next opportunity to play would be Week 17 against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 29.
