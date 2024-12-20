Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Chubb headshot

Bradley Chubb Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Chubb was a limited participant in practice all week as he continues to progress in his recovery from surgery for a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2023. If he's not activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's game, his next opportunity to play would be Week 17 against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Bradley Chubb
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now