Bradley Chubb headshot

Bradley Chubb Injury: Questionable to play vs. Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Chubb is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season. He was designated to return from the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list Wednesday, and he participated in practice all week in a limited capacity. If he's ruled out for Sunday's AFC East clash, then Chubb's next opportunity to play would be Week 15 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Bradley Chubb
Miami Dolphins
