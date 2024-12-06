Bradley Chubb Injury: Questionable to play vs. Jets
Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Chubb is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season. He was designated to return from the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list Wednesday, and he participated in practice all week in a limited capacity. If he's ruled out for Sunday's AFC East clash, then Chubb's next opportunity to play would be Week 15 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 15.
