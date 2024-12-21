Fantasy Football
Bradley Chubb headshot

Bradley Chubb Injury: Remains on PUP list for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Chubb (knee) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb won't be activated off the PUP list prior to Week 16. He will have to be activated before Miami's Week 17 game against the Browns or Chubb would be ineligible to play this season. If Miami gets mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against the 49ers, Chubb likely won't be brought back in 2024.

Bradley Chubb
Miami Dolphins
