Bradley Chubb Injury: Return date still murky

Head coach Mike McDaniel stated Monday that Chubb (knee) coming off the PUP list isn't "on his radar right now," Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Chubb has been on the shelf since suffering an ACL tear in Week 17 last season and seems to have no definitive timeline for his return. However, McDaniel did note that Chubb is "going to continue to work to get back sooner than later." With a return unlikely for Sunday's game against Buffalo, his next option would be Week 10 against the Rams.