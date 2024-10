Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he doesn't expect Chubb (knee) to return from the Dolphins' PUP list in Week 7, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Even with the benefit of a bye in Week 6, it looks like Chubb is going to have to wait at least one more game to make his 2024 season debut. Miami figures to square off against the Colts with Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie Chop Robinson as their top edge rushers.