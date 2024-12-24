Bradley Chubb Injury: Won't be activated off PUP list

Chubb (knee) will not be activated off the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list and will not return for the 2024 season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Chubb started the season on the reseve/PUP list while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon injury that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 season. His 21-day practice window opened Dec. 2, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery over that time to be activated off the Dolphins' PUP list. Chubb's focus will now turn towards being fully healthy for the start of the 2025 campaign.