Bradley Chubb headshot

Bradley Chubb Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Chubb (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Chubb was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, and he was able to participate in practice all week in a limited capacity. He wasn't able to progress enough to play Sunday, but his next chance to make his 2024 regular-season debut will be Week 15 against Houston on Sunday, Dec. 15.

