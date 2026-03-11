Bradley Chubb headshot

Bradley Chubb News: Moving on to division rival

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Chubb agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb, who began his career in Denver but was traded to Miami during the 2022 season, now moves on from the Dolphins after four years to join a contender in the AFC East. The veteran pass rusher totaled 11.0 sacks in 2023, the second-highest total of his career, but missed all of 2024 due to a torn ACL before rebounding nicely with 8.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He will join Ed Oliver (knee), Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht (Achilles) in Buffalo's deep but potentially fragile pass-rush rotation under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

