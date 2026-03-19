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Bradley Pinion News: Heading to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Pinion agreed to a deal with the Dolphins on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The punter and kickoff specialist has been serving in both roles consistently for the past 11 seasons with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Falcons. Pinion led the NFL with 36 punts inside the 20 in 2025. He should be in line to play a similar role for Miami.

Bradley Pinion
Miami Dolphins
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