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Brady Cook News: Facing competition for QB2 spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Cook is set to compete with rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik for the second spot on the Jets' quarterback depth chart behind Geno Smith, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Cook got to audition as the Jets' starting quarterback down the stretch in 2025, but the undrafted rookie out of Missouri struggled to a 2:7 TD:INT across five appearances (four starts). The Jets traded for Smith and have already proclaimed the veteran to be their starting quarterback. They also drafted Klubnik out of Clemson, who has thrown the ball well in drills and impressed with his leadership skills. The team could still opt to bring in a veteran backup QB, but as things stand, Cook should get a chance during training camp and the preseason to compete for the top backup role against Klubnik and Bailey Zappe.

Brady Cook
New York Jets
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