Cook completed his first six passes, the last of which was a nine-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell for Cook's first NFL touchdown pass. The undrafted rookie quarterback struggled after that point, tossing three interceptions as the Jets fell to 3-11 with a lopsided loss in Cook's first NFL start. Having already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets may just ride Cook the rest of the way. He'll be in the mix to start in Week 16 against the Saints, but the return of Tyrod Taylor (groin) or Justin Fields (knee) would muddy the Jets' quarterback situation.