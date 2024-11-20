Brady Russell Injury: DNP to open week

Russell (foot) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Russell was unable to play in Week 11 against the 49ers due to a foot injury, which appears to still be bothering him as he was unable to practice Wednesday. The 26-year-old tight end will have an opportunity to return to practice Thursday and Friday to give himself a shot at suiting up against Arizona on Sunday. Russell has mostly served on special teams and has not registered a target over nine regular-season games this year.