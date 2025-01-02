Brady Russell Injury: Done for 2024
The Seahawks placed Russell (foot) on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Russell missed Seattle's last three games due to a foot injury, and his placement on injured reserve will rule him out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams. The 26-year-old tight end mostly played on special teams this season and failed to record a catch across 11 games.
