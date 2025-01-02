Fantasy Football
Brady Russell Injury: Done for 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

The Seahawks placed Russell (foot) on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Russell missed Seattle's last three games due to a foot injury, and his placement on injured reserve will rule him out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams. The 26-year-old tight end mostly played on special teams this season and failed to record a catch across 11 games.

