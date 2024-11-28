Brady Russell Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday
Russell (foot) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Russell has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last two regular-season games due to a foot injury. He returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, but he wasn't able to participate in Thursday's session. He'll have to practice Friday in order to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Jets.
