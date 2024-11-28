Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brady Russell headshot

Brady Russell Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Russell (foot) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Russell has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last two regular-season games due to a foot injury. He returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, but he wasn't able to participate in Thursday's session. He'll have to practice Friday in order to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Jets.

Brady Russell
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now