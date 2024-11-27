Fantasy Football
Brady Russell headshot

Brady Russell Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 4:41pm

Russell (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Russell missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a foot injury. Wednesday was his first practice since the injury, and he'll have two more chances this week to increase his participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. Russell has mostly played on special teams and has not registered a target across nine regular-season games.

Brady Russell
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
