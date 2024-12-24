Fantasy Football
Brady Russell headshot

Brady Russell Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

The Seahawks listed Russell (foot) as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Russell has sat out the Seahawks' last two games and hasn't practiced in any fashion thus far during Week 17 prep. The reserve tight end looks to be trending toward another absence Thursday, when the Seahawks face the Bears in Chicago.

Brady Russell
Seattle Seahawks
