Brady Russell Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Russell (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Russell went from limited Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, but he managed to practice Friday without restrictions. Given his rocky practice participation this week, Russell's status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Seahawks announce their inactives approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.