Brady Russell Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 1:20pm

Russell (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Colorado product is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday due to a foot injury. Russell has played just 33 offensive snaps over 11 appearances this season, so his absence won't significantly alter Seattle's offensive game plan. Expect the Seahawks' tight end room to consist of Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown in Week 16.

