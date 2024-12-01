Brady Russell News: Able to suit up Week 13

Russell (foot) is not among Seattle's inactives for Sunday's contest against the Jets.

Russell logged an LP/DNP/FP practice progression this week and came into Sunday deemed questionable to play. He'll ultimately be able to suit up, though it's likely Russell's work will come mostly on special teams, as usual, especially with three healthy tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart. Russell has logged only 31 offensive snaps versus 190 special teams snaps over nine contests on the campaign.