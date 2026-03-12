Brady Russell headshot

Brady Russell News: Staying in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Russell is slated to re-sign with the Seahawks on a two-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old from Colorado is now in line to remain in Seattle after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the team. Russell was a key special-teamer during the Seahawks' 2025 campaign, recording 14 total tackles and one fumble recovery across 454 total snaps (396 on special teams, 58 on offense). He's expected to operate in a similar role ahead of the 2026 season.

Brady Russell
Seattle Seahawks
