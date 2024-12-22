Braelon Allen Injury: In line to play

Allen (back) remains listed as questionable but is considered good to go for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Allen should be formally cleared to play when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Though he was limited in the Jets' first two Week 16 practices, Allen assuaged most of the concerns about his health by turning in a full session Friday. The rookie fourth-round pick and Isaiah Davis are slated to fill backup roles Sunday behind Breece Hall in the New York backfield.