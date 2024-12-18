Fantasy Football
Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen Injury: Opens week with limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 3:07pm

Allen (back) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's a good sign that Allen practiced in any capacity after failing to finish this past Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars. Fellow backup running back Isaiah Davis (back) was also limited Wednesday, while Breece Hall practiced without limitations. Now that Hall's over the knee injury that cost him Week 14 and likely limited his workload Week 15, Allen and Davis could see limited touches even if they play Sunday against the Rams.

Braelon Allen
New York Jets
More Stats & News
