Braelon Allen headshot

Braelon Allen Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Allen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Rams, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Allen and fellow reserve RB Isaiah Davis (back) followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, but only the former has a designation for Week 16. Breece Hall remains the Jets' lead runner heading into the home stretch of the season, but Allen may now cede direct backup duties to Davis if he's among the team's inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

