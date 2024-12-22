Fantasy Football
Braelon Allen headshot

Braelon Allen News: Available versus Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Allen (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Allen, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, practiced fully Friday, but was still deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With his availability versus Los Angeles confirmed, Allen and Isaiah Davis are in line to work behind Breece Hall, a context that limits the 2024 fourth-rounder's Week 16 fantasy lineup upside.

Braelon Allen
New York Jets
More Stats & News
