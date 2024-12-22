Braelon Allen News: Available versus Rams
Allen (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Allen, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, practiced fully Friday, but was still deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With his availability versus Los Angeles confirmed, Allen and Isaiah Davis are in line to work behind Breece Hall, a context that limits the 2024 fourth-rounder's Week 16 fantasy lineup upside.
