Braelon Allen News: Breaks off 31-yard TD run
Allen rushed four times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.
Allen entered on the second drive after Breece Hall played the team's first possession. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin recorded rushes of eight and four yards before breaking free for a 31-yard touchdown run. Allen had been set to compete with Isaiah Davis (knee) for opportunities behind Hall, but Davis is week-to-week due to a knee injury, so Allen is expected to open the regular season as the team's No. 2 running back. Having bulked up to 250 pounds, Allen has the frame to take on short-yardage work, but he'll need to earn it by converting when such opportunities present themselves.
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