Braelon Allen News: Set for backup role in 2026

Allen is set to reclaim a backup role behind Breece Hall in 2026, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets appear content to bring back the same running back room they had last season, with Hall leading the way while Allen and Isaiah Davis fill backup roles. Allen has had time recover from an MCL injury suffered last October, which carried a return timetable of 8-to-12 weeks at that point. While the 2024 fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin has impressed in practice, Allen will likely continue to cede the majority of backfield opportunities to Hall, who agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million extension with the Jets earlier in the offseason.