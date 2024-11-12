Fantasy Football
Braelon Allen News: Seven carries in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Allen rushed seven times for 27 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.

Allen has 60 rushing attempts and 16 targets through 10 NFL games, so his usage Sunday was right in line with the rookie's career averages. After averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 27 attempts through Week 4, Allen has regressed to 2.8 YPC on 33 carries over the last six games as he continues to work in a change-of-pace role behind Breece Hall.

Braelon Allen
New York Jets
