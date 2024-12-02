Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Braelon Allen headshot

Braelon Allen News: Seven touches against Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Allen rushed five times for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Breece Hall got only 12 touches while playing through a knee injury, but third-stringer Isaiah Davis saw a bigger uptick in usage than Allen, as Davis scored his first NFL touchdown on one of his career-high four touches. With Hall still firmly entrenched atop the depth chart and Davis pushing for a larger role, Allen continues to have minimal short-term fantasy value ahead of a Week 14 trip to Miami.

Braelon Allen
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now