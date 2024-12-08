Braelon Allen News: Splits with Davis in Hall's absence

Allen rushed 11 times for 43 yards while catching four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Allen split time evenly with Isaiah Davis in the absence of lead back Breece Hall (knee), as both rookie running backs had 16 combined carries and targets. The biggest play between the two was a 17-yard touchdown run by Davis in the second quarter, while Allen has still scored only once since his two-touchdown performance back in Week 2. If Hall remains unavailable in Week 15, both Allen and Davis would have substantial fantasy value against the vulnerable Jacksonville defense.