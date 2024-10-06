Braelon Allen News: Stymied by Vikings

Allen rushed the ball five times for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings. He added one reception on two targets for 15 yards.

Allen was limited by both volume and inefficiency in the Week 5 loss, as he averaged only 2.6 yards per carry and had a long of just seven. The Jets also attempted only 14 rushes as opposed to 54 passes as they faced a negative game script for the entire contest. That led to a poor result, and Allen was also out-touched 12-6 by Breece Hall heading into a Week 6 bye.