Braelon Allen News: TD among 12 carries in Week 8

Allen rushed 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Allen's two-yard rushing touchdown gave the Jets a 22-17 lead with 2:57 remaining, but the Jets failed on their subsequent two-point conversion attempt and the Patriots responded with a game-winning touchdown drive. Breece Hall (16 carries for 80 yards) was far more efficient on the ground, so Allen will likely need to make the most of his opportunities near the goal line to maintain any fantasy relevance. Allen's heavier workload compared to recent weeks may have been an effort to keep Hall fresh since the Jets will be back in action Thursday on a short week against the Texans.