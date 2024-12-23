Braelon Allen News: Three touches in loss to Rams
Allen (back) rushed twice for five yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.
Allen matched Isaiah Davis' total of three touches while Breece Hall led the Jets backfield with 19 touches. While Allen will likely be healthy enough to suit up in Week 17 against the Bills, his fantasy upside is minimal as he splits backup duties.
