Braiden McGregor headshot

Braiden McGregor Injury: Won't play against Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

McGregor (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

McGregor registered a DNP/LP/FP practice log this week due to an ankle injury, but he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Micheal Clemons and Eric Watts will be the Jets' two rotational defensive ends behind starters Haason Reddick and Will McDonald due to McGregor's injury. McGregor's next chance to play will be in the Jets' regular-season finale against the Dolphins next weekend.

Braiden McGregor
New York Jets
