Brandin Cooks headshot

Brandin Cooks Injury: May return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Cooks (knee), who remains on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cooks required an IR stint, starting Week 5, due to an infection that developed in his right knee following a surgical procedure. Since he was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, he sandwiched a pair of limited walkthroughs around Thursday's capped practice. The Cowboys will need to activate Cooks by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday. If that comes to pass, he could be eased into the mix behind top WR CeeDee Lamb (back/foot), who followed an LP/DNP/FP practice regimen this week and doesn't have a game designation.

Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys
